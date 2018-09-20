What was supposed to a moment of joy, bliss, and excitement for one family turned into a nightmare.

In October 2013, baby DJ entered the world. But the medical mishap that happened after his birth could haunt him forever. It was a circumcision gone wrong.

His family filed a lawsuit against the Life Cycle Pediatrics, Life Cycle OB/GYN, and several people that were a part of the medical staff.

A few weeks after baby DJ was born, he was prepped for the surgery that was conducted by a midwife. According to the lawsuit, after the procedure was finished, the medical staff said the "very tip of the glans had been severed during circumcision." His family claims there was severe bleeding.

Thursday, both sides gave closing arguments at the Clayton County Courthouse.

The family argued the newborn should have immediately undergone emergency surgery or a tissue transplant they said that didn't happen.

The defense said each of its clients had a minimal role, blaming a chain of miscommunication that led doctors and the owners of both practices to believe the injury was only a small cut. The defense attorneys didn't argue that the family shouldn't be compensated. They just want a fair settlement.in the case.

Since the botched circumcision happened, DJ has had multiple surgeries but is unfortunately injured permanently. The family's attorney said DJ will likely need more surgeries and other medical treatments.

However, based on their team of medical experts, the defense claims he shouldn't need any more surgery, only psychological help as he gets older.

