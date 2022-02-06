Clayton County Police investigating shooting at O'Reilly Auto Parts

Authorities said a suspect is in custody and a victim has been transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

ATLANTA — Clayton County Police are on the scene of a shooting at an O'Reilly Auto Parts in Riverdale Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the location along Highway 85 at 12:20 P.M. Authorities said a suspect is in custody and a victim has been transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Detectives are still in the preliminary stages of their investigation. Clayton County Police said they will release additional information once it's available.