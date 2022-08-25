Police investigating 'firebombing' at Riverdale home

Surveillance video from a nearby home shows a person running away after the incident.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Riverdale Police are investigating a "firebombing" at a home along Derby Drive last Saturday.

Authorities said the incident happened shortly before 2:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they saw the home fully engulfed in flames and smoke coming out of the windows.

According to Riverdale Police, two women were home at the time. One woman was severely hurt with injuries to her face, neck and both of her arms. Another woman was also hurt. They were both taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for their injuries.

Surveillance video from a nearby home shows a person running away after the "firebombing."

Detectives said a neighbor saw a man carrying a grocery bag. Moments later, he ran behind a neighbor's house and then out of their neighborhood. A police report states the man was wearing a black T-shirt, white shorts and a black face mask.