Riverdale 'firebombing' | Family says victim's recovery will be long, slow

RIVERDALE, Ga. — The family of two women who suffered injuries during what Riverdale Police call a "firebombing" are raising funds to help with medical expenses.

Authorities said the incident happened shortly before 2:40 a.m. Aug. 20 along Derby Drive. When officers arrived, they saw the home fully engulfed in flames and smoke coming out of the windows.

According to Riverdale Police, two women were home at the time. One woman was severely hurt with injuries to her face, neck and both of her arms. Another woman was also hurt. They were both taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for their injuries.

"The firebombs were thrown directly in my niece's room and the window below," the fundraiser organizer, who identifies themselves as the victim's uncle said. He said the victims are mother and daughter, according to the fundraiser.

"Due to this senseless act of violence, everything is touch and go as my niece is suffering third-degree burns over her face and body. She is still currently hospitalized. She has undergone the first of many surgeries which was on Monday 8/22/22 and continues to receive physical and occupational therapy," according to the fundraiser organizer. "My niece is a brilliant and upbeat individual who graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of West Georgia, in only three years. She is currently in her second semester of graduate school and had just begun teaching at Lovejoy High School in Clayton County."

Authorities have not yet made an arrest in the case.

Detectives said a neighbor saw a man carrying a grocery bag. Moments later, he ran behind a neighbor's house and then out of their neighborhood. A police report states the man was wearing a black T-shirt, white shorts and a black Corona face mask.