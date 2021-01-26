Mattie's Call: Police looking for Riverdale man who walked away from residence

According to police, Terry Hunton walked away from his residence in the 7000 block of Mockingbird Trail in Riverdale.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help looking for a missing man who they said walked away from his home. A Mattie's Call, the statewide alert for missing or endangered elderly and disabled citizens, has been issued.

According to police, Terry Hunton walked away from his residence on Mockingbird Trail in Riverdale shortly before 3 Tuesday afternoon. According to police, Hunton has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia and has been known to walk away before.

Police said Hunton is a 34-year-old man who has black hair and blue eyes. He is 5’08” tall and weighs around 120 lbs. Police did not have a description of what Hunton was wearing when he was last seen.