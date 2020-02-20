ATLANTA — Authorities have identified the victim fatally shot in a domestic dispute overnight in Riverdale as an Atlanta police officer.

Riverdale Police Chief Todd Spivey said 58-year-old Stanley Lawrence was killed at his home on Oak Valley Drive.

His wife, 49-year-old Tammare Lawrence was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault, authorities said.

Atlanta Officer Stanley Lawrence

APD

11Alive reached out to the Atlanta Police Department about the incident, who said Stanley Lawrence was beloved by his colleagues.

APD Chief Erika Shields released the following statement:

“We are stunned by this terrible news. Stanley Lawrence was a respected officer who was beloved by his colleagues and the children of our Police Athletic League, where he worked every day to mentor and positively impact their lives. We are deeply saddened, and will miss him terribly. We are doing everything we can to support his family and colleagues as we all grieve this tragic loss.”

Officer Lawrence started working for APD in December 1990. The department said his most recent assignment was with our Police Athletic League.

Riverdale Police said Tammare Lawrence was taken to the Clayton County Detention Facility.

