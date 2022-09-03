Peeping Tom arrested after following victim into apartment, performing sexual acts outside window: Clayton County Police

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police said they now have a peeping Tom behind bars after catching him in the act.
Police said they were called to investigate a suspicious person along Garden Lake Drive in Riverdale around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. Officers arrived at the home and caught a man outside of the victim's home performing sexual acts upon himself, police said.
Through the investigation, evidence showed that the 37-year-old got into the victim's apartment without an invitation while grocers were being unloaded. The person asked the man to leave and immediately called 911.
The man is now facing peeping Tom, criminal trespass, loitering and prowling and public indecency charges.