Peeping Tom arrested after following victim into apartment, performing sexual acts outside window: Clayton County Police

The man is facing public indecency, prowling charges.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police said they now have a peeping Tom behind bars after catching him in the act.

Police said they were called to investigate a suspicious person along Garden Lake Drive in Riverdale around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. Officers arrived at the home and caught a man outside of the victim's home performing sexual acts upon himself, police said.

Through the investigation, evidence showed that the 37-year-old got into the victim's apartment without an invitation while grocers were being unloaded. The person asked the man to leave and immediately called 911.