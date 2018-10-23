RIVERDALE, Ga. – Police are trying to solve the mystery of how a man's lifeless body wound up in the middle of a Riverdale street.
Police said someone found William Bonhart's body face down at Wilson Road and Osborne Court on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. The 53-year-old had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Clayton County Police.
Witnesses told police before Bonhartwas discovered, they heard several gunshots nearby and saw a man driving away from the area in a black Chevrolet Impala immediately after.
Clayton County Police detectives are asking for community help to get more information on Bonhart’s death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.