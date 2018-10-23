RIVERDALE, Ga. – Police are trying to solve the mystery of how a man's lifeless body wound up in the middle of a Riverdale street.

Police said someone found William Bonhart's body face down at Wilson Road and Osborne Court on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. The 53-year-old had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Clayton County Police.

Credit: Google Maps

Padgett, Lauren

Witnesses told police before Bonhartwas discovered, they heard several gunshots nearby and saw a man driving away from the area in a black Chevrolet Impala immediately after.

Clayton County Police detectives are asking for community help to get more information on Bonhart’s death.

READ | A week after model mysteriously killed by bullet to the neck, police no closer to solving the case

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

© 2018 WXIA