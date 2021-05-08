Riverdale High School student killed in shooting, school system confirms

Officials said that the shooting happened during an event that was not sponsored by the school or district.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Clayton County Schools will have grief counselors on hand at Riverdale High School after an incident that authorities say claimed the life of one student.

The school system issued a statement on Saturday confirming that they had been made aware of a "shooting incident" that had involved two students from the high school. The school system said that it resulted in the death of one student.

"Our district is saddened to learn of the passing of one of our students and extends our heartfelt condolences to the family," the school system said in its statement.

The statement didn't make a specific mention of the location or time of the shooting - or whether it even happened on school property. However, Riverdale Police said they were unaware of any such incident in their jurisdiction.

The school system added that the event in which the shooting occurred wasn't sponsored by the district or the school.

"As it is the district's protocol, we will make grief counselors available at the school to support the students and faculty as needed," the system statement said.