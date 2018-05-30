RIVERDALE, Ga. — A Riverdale Police officer is recovering after crashing while on duty, Wednesday morning.
According to Riverdale Police Chief Todd Spivey, the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of King and Walker Roads.
Spivey said the officer may have been on her way to a call when she lost control of her patrol vehicle and crashed into a tree.
The officer was taken to the hospital listed in stable condition, and the officer's injuries were not considered life-threatening.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash. No other information was available.
