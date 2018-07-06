RIVERDALE, Ga. — Authorities arrested two teens in connection with the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl.

Clayton County Police Sgt. Ashanti Marbury tells 11Alive a 14-year-old and a 13-year-oid are charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct, and possession of a weapon by a minor.

Friends of the victim's family identify the 12-year-old as Sakhya Monea Bentley.

The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. on Adel Lane near Riverdale. When authorities arrived, the girl was unresponsive.

First responders performed CPR, but attempts were unsuccessful.

The preliminary investigation revealed that several children were present when the shooting happened. Authorities said the teen boys were picked up at their homes. They still believe it was accidental.

