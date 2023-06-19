Locust Grove animal rescue farm strained by storm damage

The owner of Riverwood Farm & Rescue says recent storms have damaged thousands of dollars worth of fencing.

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — Recent storms are putting stress on an animal rescue farm that’s already been struggling to keep up amid rising food and medical costs due to inflation.

A recent storm last week sent several trees crashing down on the property of Riverwood Farm & Rescue, damaging multiple pens that contain rescue farm animals.

Since then, Heather Woods and her husband have been trying to clean up while keeping their animals contained. She says it’s been an emotional past few days.

“We don’t get very much help. I do a lot of this myself,” added Woods.

Her nonprofit takes care of more than 200 abandoned farm animals including pigs, horses, goats, chickens, and emus.

The animal lover also fosters cats at her farm helping to rehabilitate them and get them ready for adoption.

She says the latest storm caused thousands of dollars in damages that have put an even greater financial strain on her and her husband.

“We spend at least $1,200 a month right now just on food,” explained Woods.

Despite their latest battle, Heather says these animals are like her family and she’ll do whatever it takes to make sure they’re taken care of.

“There are just so many unwanted animals and it just touches a place in my heart,” said Woods.