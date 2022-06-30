Officer witnessed road rage incident where victim was shot twice, Cherokee County deputies say

Authorities arrested the suspected shooter.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — One person is receiving treatment at a hospital after being shot twice in what appears to have been a road rage incident Thursday evening. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place in front of a law enforcement officer.

Deputies responded to the scene on Highway 92 just before 7:20 p.m. along Woodstock Road.

"A Woodstock Police officer witnessed the incident and conducted a traffic stop in which the suspected shooter was detained," deputies said.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

The Criminal Investigation Division at the sheriff's office is investigating the incident. No other details were immediately made available.