Police looking for suspect in road rage assault incident in Atlanta

The incident happened on the Buford Highway connector near I-85 last month.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are looking for a suspect who they say assaulted a driver during a road rage incident on the Buford Highway connector last month.

The April 1 incident was caught on camera. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Police shared the video, asking the public to be on the lookout for the suspect.

In the video, the driver is seen sitting in his vehicle. That's when the suspect gets out of his car and walks to the driver's side door. He then assaulted the victim. Police also said the suspect threatened to shoot the victim.

A photo of the suspect can be found below.

Officials said they are also trying to identify the suspect's vehicle.

Police are offering a $2,000 reward for anyone who could provide them with information through Crime Stoppers.

Authorities are asking the public to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.