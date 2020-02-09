Man shot in the face during road rage incident on I-285, police say

It happened in broad daylight on I-285 East.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The search for a suspect is underway after police said a man was left shot in the face during an apparent road rage shooting earlier this week.

It happened in broad daylight around 1:45 p.m. Aug. 31 in the busy lanes of I-285 East.

According to a police report from the DeKalb County Police Department, the victim and his wife were riding east on I-285, near the Moreland Avenue and I-675 area, when the suspect drove his black Chevy Silverado 2500 up next to theirs.

The victim reportedly stated "what" to the suspect. That's when the suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and fired a shot, hitting him in the face, according to the report. The victim's wife told police she ducked down. She only reported hearing that one gunshot.

The victims told police that the suspect then exited the interstate at either Moreland Avenue or I-675. Meanwhile, they exited at Bouldercrest Road and called the police.

EMS arrived at the scene initially to treat the victim. An officer working part-time in the area responded to the scene first, before another DeKalb County Police Detective arrived to continue the investigation.

Police took the victims' statements, but not much detail was available on the suspect, who was only described as a man in his 30s with a short afro hair cut.