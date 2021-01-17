Several roads closed in downtown Atlanta ahead of Inauguration

ATLANTA — Officials confirmed Sunday that several roads downtown would be closed between now and the Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday.
APD said these roads around City Hall were closed to on-street parking on Sunday until 9 p.m. and on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
- Trinity Avenue between Washington Street and Central Avenue
- Central Avenue between Trinity Avenue and Mitchell Street
- Mitchell Street between Central Avenue and Washington Street
- Washington Street between Mitchell Street and Trinity Avenue
Hapeville Police said in a Tweet that Mitchell Street and Pryor Road are blocked from to MLK Jr. Drive, Washington Street, Central Avenue and Memorial Drive.
The Georgia Dept. of Transportation said MLK Drive at Piedmont Avenue as well as Memorial Drive at Central Avenue are closed.
11Alive has reached out to Georgia State Capitol Police for further information regarding additional closures around the Capitol.
Law enforcement agencies throughout the state are teaming up to provide security after FBI warnings of possible armed protests throughout the country between now and Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday.
The GBI, FBI, and Georgia State Patrol said they don’t know of any specific threats to the Capitol or other government buildings, but they’re not letting their guard down.
They are continuing to stay in touch and monitor the situation, they told 11Alive.
On Sunday, security at the Capitol in downtown Atlanta remained tight, from temporary fencing to law enforcement presence protecting the building.