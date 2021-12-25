Family announces funeral plans for Roswell High star quarterback

Robbie Roper died Wednesday, following complications from a routine surgery.

ROSWELL, Ga. — The family of beloved Roswell High School football player Robbie Roper has announced when people could pay their respects. The 18-year-old died Wednesday following complications from a routine surgery.

In a message posted to Twitter on Christmas, the family said visitation will be held on Dec. 27 at the Poole's Funeral Home in Woodstock. People can honor the student-athlete from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A celebration of life and service will be held on Dec. 28 at the First Baptist Church of Woodstock at 11905 Hwy 92 at 11 a.m. Masks are recommended, according to the family.

"Everyone is welcome to come celebrate Robbie's life," the family's statement read.

The football star's family has asked in lieu of flowers they would instead appreciate donations to the Robbie Roper Scholarship Fund.

"Sports were Robbie’s life. As a child he played many sports, but football was his passion. Ever a diehard Falcon’s fan, his love of football propelled his performance at the sport," Roper's family wrote in his obituary.

The family said funds will be used to establish a sports scholarship to celebrate his passion.

The 6-foot-4 senior had dreams to play college football and had recently gained interest from the University of Florida after previously receiving offers at the University of Massachusetts, Morehead State, Morgan State and Western Carolina.

Roper leaves behind his parents and sister.