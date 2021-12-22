Roswell High star quarterback in hospital 'fighting'

After conflicting reports on social media, 11Alive has learned that Robbie Roper is in the ICU and "still fighting."

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell High School quarterback Robbie Roper is in the hospital fighting for his life after reported complications during a procedure.

Head football coach Chris Prewett tweeted late Tuesday asking for prayers for Robbie.

"Keep fighting Big Rob! Continue to pray for Robbie and his family as well as our community!!!," Prewett tweetd.

Roper is a 6-foot-4 senior with offers to play football at the University of Massachusetts, Morehead State, Morgan State and Western Carolina, according to 247Sports.com. He has recently gained interest from the University of Florida, according to Sports Illustrated.

Christian Robinson, who served as an interim defensive coordinator for the Gators this past season and grew up in Gwinnett County tweeted his thoughts and prayers to the family.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Roper family and all in the Roswell HS community today," Robinson tweeted.

A relative of Roper, Breanna, replied to the tweet saying that Robbie is still fighting.

"Robbie is still very much fighting! thanks everyone for the prayers but he isn’t done yet!!!" she tweeted.



