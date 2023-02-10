Here's how you can pay your respects to Georgia correctional officer killed after inmate attack

His funeral is on Friday, Oct. 6 starting at 2 p.m.

A Georgia community will soon get to say their final goodbyes to a Georgia correctional officer who was killed in an attack by an inmate.

The Georgia Department of Corrections announced the funeral and visitation arrangements for fallen Officer Robert Clark via a post on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.

The visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Carter Funeral Home located at 308 West Oglethorpe Hwy in Hinesville.

It will then be followed by his funeral on Friday, Oct. 6 starting at 2 p.m. People will gather at the Stephens Catholic Church at 399 Woodland Drive in Hinesville.

The deadly attack happened on Sunday at the Smith State Prison in Tattnall County where Clark was assaulted from behind with a homemade weapon. Clark was escorting the inmate from the dining hall when it happened.

Another inmate also being escorted by Clark tried to intervene, a release said, and was also hurt. That individual was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening. The inmate who attacked the officer is now facing charges, officials said.

Clark had just started the job earlier this year.