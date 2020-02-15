GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An ex-Gwinnett County officer accused of stomping on a driver's head is set to take the stand in his own defense next week.

Cell phone video from April 2017 shows the traffic stop when then-officer Robert McDonald run up on a traffic stop with his gun drawn and stomp the head of a handcuffed man while on the ground. It happened after McDonald's fellow officer and supervisor Michael Bongiovanni was seen punching that man - Demetrius Hollins - in the head. Both officers were fired after video of the incident surfaced and faced criminal charges as a result.

RELATED: Gwinnett officer fired after video shows stomping handcuffed suspect

Last year, Bongiovanni reached a plea deal that allowed him serve no jail time. But the deal did require him to testify against his former partner, McDonald.

McDonald has since gone to trial on charges of aggravated assault and battery charges, as well as a felony violation of oath by public officer charge. A conviction on all three charges and a max sentence would send him to prison for 26 years.

What the trial will come down to is whether McDonald's use of force was justified during the traffic stop.

During testimony Friday, prosecution called a sergeant with the Gwinnett County Police Department to testify how officers are taught to react in certain situations and how much force is appropriate to use - especially if a suspect is already handcuffed.

"It's situation dependent," the sergeant testified. "If the person is standing and kicking another officer when you show up, you can do a kick to their groin ... you can grab their wrist and do a wrist lock for pain compliance until they stop."

RELATED: Supervisor of officer accused of assaulting man in traffic stop testifies against him

Several other witnesses who saw the traffic stop unfold have already testified in the case. Now, it appears that former officer will now take the stand to defend himself. Prosecution rested their case late Friday afternoon, and the defense will get their change to argue their side in court when case resumes Tuesday.