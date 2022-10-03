33-year-old dies after crashing pick-up truck into pole, Forsyth County deputies say

Robert Meyer, of Dacula, was the only one involved in the wreck, deputies said.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 33-year-old is dead after he drove off the roadway and struck a power pole, deputies said.

Robert Meyer, of Dacula, was driving in his pick-up truck by Chattahoochee Road, west of Shady Grove Road Friday, when he failed to negotiate a turn, according to authorities.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and fire department were dispatched to the area just before 10:30 p.m. after Meyer's 2007 Chevrolet Silverado left the roadway and crashed into a power pole. No other vehicles were involved, deputies said.