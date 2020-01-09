Police ID Marietta teen who died after being struck riding bike

Authorities have not said if any charges were pending for the driver of the vehicle.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A 15-year-old has died after being hit by a car while riding his bike last week.

Robert Schulz, of Marietta, was receiving care at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital after the incident on Aug. 26.

Police said a 2010 Nissan Maxima was traveling east on North Marietta Parkway when the driver struck Schulz near the intersection.

Authorities have not said if any charges were pending for the driver of the vehicle.