Lawsuit alleges 21 complaints were on file before hiring of teacher later convicted of child molestation

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A federal lawsuit alleges at least 21 complaints were on file alleging "grooming, sexual harassment, and sexual assault" prior to the hiring of a teacher at a school in Fulton County who was later convicted in two child molestation cases.

The teacher, Robert Vandel, pleaded guilty last year to charges including rape and aggravated child molestation, and sentenced to 10 years in prison for an assault during his time at Fulton Academy of Science and Technology (FAST) in Roswell.

Vandel, 65, later also pleaded guilty in a case linked to his time at Lyndon Academy in Cherokee County. He was given an eight-year prison sentence in that case, to be served concurrently with his Fulton County prison time.

The lawsuit, filed in February in the U.S. District Court in Atlanta, alleges a long record of sexual harassment that essentially went ignored in Vandel's hiring and continued employment.

That includes, according to the suit, seven student written complaints and 14 teacher written complaints on his Georgia Professional Standards Commission (GPSC) file at the time of his hiring at FAST. It additionally alleges he was reported on six occasions while employed at FAST.

"Vandel’s ongoing misconduct at FAST was remarkable in its similarity to and continuity with his well-documented prior misconduct at other schools," the suit states. "Even though FAST and Defendants were aware of these reports, they refused to take action to appropriately investigate Vandel’s behavior, separate him from minor female students, or terminate his employment."

The suit argues "deliberate indifference" and "reckless breakdowns of supervision" led to Vandel's assaulting a 13-year-old 7th grade girl at FAST.

The 100-page suit is seeking an injunction to require the school system to "take specific measures to safeguard the bodily integrity of their students from invasion by sexual predators, including other students, on school premises and in school facilities and programs."

It also seeks a declaration by a judge that the girl's rights were violated under Title IX, as well as damages.

Vandel was first arrested last year on rape and other charges for allegedly assaulting a student at FAST, and then faced additional charges linked to a second victim while he was teaching at Lyndon Academy.

He was teaching at Lyndon Academy at the time of his arrest, and police at that time began reaching out to try and find other potential victims.

Warrants from Fulton County claimed Vandel was having online chats with several students while at FAST. It also stated Vandel's classroom used to be in a trailer outside of the main building, and several students were seen going to the trailer during recess, lunch, and after school.

The warrant alleged Vandel kept roaches, lizards, and a hedgehog in his classroom to encourage students to spend time there when they weren't in class, and that he gave students candy and ice cream when they visited his classroom, as well.

In his Fulton County sentencing, Vandel was ordered to spend the rest of his life on probation and on the sex offender registry.