x
2 cats, 2 dogs rescued in DeKalb fire

According to firefighters, the were called to the scene along Rock Meadow Drive off of Rockbridge Road around 7:30 p.m.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Fire rescued two dogs and two cats Tuesday evening from a house fire.

According to firefighters, crews were called to the scene along Rock Meadow Drive off of Rockbridge Road around 7:30 p.m.

When units arrived, they said they found the fire in the living room.

Crews had to resuscitate the pets. No other injuries were reported, officials said. 

