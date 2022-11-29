2 cats, 2 dogs rescued in DeKalb fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Fire rescued two dogs and two cats Tuesday evening from a house fire.
According to firefighters, crews were called to the scene along Rock Meadow Drive off of Rockbridge Road around 7:30 p.m.
When units arrived, they said they found the fire in the living room.
Crews had to resuscitate the pets. No other injuries were reported, officials said.
MORE WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE
- Download our streaming app on Roku and Fire TV
- Download the 11Alive News mobile app
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- Watch live streams on YouTube