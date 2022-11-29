2 cats, 2 dogs rescued in DeKalb fire

According to firefighters, the were called to the scene along Rock Meadow Drive off of Rockbridge Road around 7:30 p.m.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Fire rescued two dogs and two cats Tuesday evening from a house fire.

According to firefighters, crews were called to the scene along Rock Meadow Drive off of Rockbridge Road around 7:30 p.m.

When units arrived, they said they found the fire in the living room.

Crews had to resuscitate the pets. No other injuries were reported, officials said.