Gas leak shuts down busy Gwinnett road for hours, police say

Rockbridge Road at Pirkle Road in Norcross is closed.

NORCROSS, Ga. — Officials are working to contain a gas leak along a busy road in Norcross, Gwinnett Police said.

At around 10:40 a.m., the police department said Rockbridge Road at Pirkle Road in Norcross would be closed for two-to-three hours because of the leak.

Gwinnett fire crews initially responded to the call at 10:09 a.m. The Hazmat team was called out for assistance.

Officials said no evacuations are needed, but residents in two homes are sheltering in place.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

It is not clear what caused the line to rupture.

