Man charged in deadly Stone Mountain shooting, victim identified: police

Gwinnett Police believe Jerome Johnson, 39, was killed in a road rage incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police released new details about a deadly shooting that happened outside a Stone Mountain bar Monday night.

Police identified the man shot as Jerome Johnson. Police believe the 39-year-old was killed following a road rage incident with another man, Jonnathan Bladimir Hernandez.

Hernandez, 27, was charged with aggravated assault and felony murder. He was arrested after police were called to the parking lot of Will Henry's Tavern, across from the Kroger along Rockbridge Road, shortly after 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, Johnson was found with an "apparent gunshot wound." Gwinnett Fire Rescue took Johnson to the hospital for treatment, where he died from his injuries, according to the police department.

"The motive from this incident appears to stem from a road rage incident that occurred in the parking lot," said Gwinnett County Police Cpl. William Wolfe.

"Based on what we're gathering from witnesses and video footage, it appeared the suspect was on a bicycle,” Wolfe said. “The victim was in a vehicle and at some point, they made contact in the parking lot and an argument broke out from that point, which led to the shooting."

Hernandez was taken into custody after a bystander spotted him shortly after the shooting, according to Gwinnett Police.