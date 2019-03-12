ROCKDALE, Ga. — Rockdale County deputies discovered three people dead Monday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said just after 2:30 p.m., they went to an address on Sweetwater Lane to conduct a welfare check. When they arrived, deputies found the bodies.

"The incident is an active scene, the scene is secure and still under investigation," Rockdale deputies said in a news release.

They have not released any names or other details about the case.

11Alive will update this story as soon as more information is released.

