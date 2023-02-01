Rockdale County deputy faces Alabama child sex abuse charge

Osiel Mendoza Guevara was taken into custody by law enforcement in Jefferson County, Ala.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Rockdale County sheriff's deputy was arrested in Alabama for enticing a minor.

Osiel Mendoza Guevara, a deputy sheriff at the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, was taken into custody by law enforcement in Jefferson County, Ala.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office confirmed Mendoza Guevara was arrested and law enforcement in Alabama have "provided minimal information" about the case.

Mendoza Guevara started working at the RCSO as a jailor in November of 2021. In 2022, he was promoted to a deputy sheriff and his work status is listed as actively employed, according to Georgia POST records.

When asked if Mendoza Guevara was still employed at the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, officials said his case is still “pending investigation.” Mendoza Guevara is still being investigated by Alabama law enforcement while the RCSO conducts their own internal investigation.