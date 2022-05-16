Vigil held in honor of Rockdale County deputy

A group gathered Monday night at the sheriff's office for a candlelight vigil.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Mourners gathered to honor a Rockdale County Sheriff's Office deputy who was killed after being struck by a car last week.

Deputy Walter Jenkins, 54, was directing traffic May 11 on Ga. Hwy. 138 at the intersection of Ga. Hwy. 212 when he was hit around 9:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said. Jenkins was taken to the hospital where he died.

A Georgia State Patrol spokesperson said the deputy was wearing a reflective vest as he directed traffic when a 16-year-old girl, who was behind the wheel, entered the intersection and struck Jenkins. She remained at the scene; another person was also inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. As of Monday night, Georgia State Patrol said the 16-year-old has not been charged.

A candlelight vigil was held Monday night at the sheriff's office.

"God has called him home. He served his community, he served us and he's left us with that smile," Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett said.

Followed by Monday's vigil, visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Legacy Funeral Home. It's located at 8968 Fayetteville Rd., Jonesboro, GA 30238.

The sheriff's office said funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, May 19 at 11 a.m. It will be held at World Changers Church International, which is located at 2500 Burdett Road Atlanta, GA 30349.