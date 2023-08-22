Threat call prompts hard lockdown at Rockdale County High School, police say

Police said that they have been made aware of the threat call and that they have a large police presence in the area.

CONYERS, Ga. — A threat call caused a hard lockdown at Rockdale County High School, according to the Conyers Police Department.

Police said in a Facebook post that they have been made aware of the threat call and that they have a large police presence in the area.

The 11Alive SkyTracker is heading to the scene to gather more information

Conyers Police said they will provide additional updates as they are made available on their Facebook page. 11Alive has reached out to the school district to learn more.

