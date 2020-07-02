ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County officials say multiple servers were struck by a ransomware attack yesterday.

They said a spam email containing the ransomware was discovered after an employee opened an attachment.

This resulted in "compromise of system access due to an outside entity sending an infected email," government officials said. "Our response team acted quickly to assess and mitigate the situation."

A total of nine servers were affected.

"Triage and trouble shooting began immediately after discover due to internal alert system," they said.

A shut down of all servers will happen on Friday to investigate any unwanted infiltration causing phones line, internet, and email to have sporadic outages, they said.

The county said water resources will not process any payments Friday and that any bills due this day will be given a grace period.

