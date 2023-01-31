Rockdale County student 'allegedly attacked' teacher, officials say

The school system did not say if the teacher was injured nor did they offer a reason as to why the alleged attack may have taken place.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County Public Schools is investigating after a “student allegedly attacked” a Heritage High School teacher, according to a release.

The school system did not say if the teacher was injured nor did they offer a reason as to why the alleged attack may have taken place. The school system did say any student engaging in violence would be reprimanded.

“RCPS does not tolerate student violence towards any staff members,” the release said.

Any students found harming their peers or staff would be “disciplined according to [their] Student Discipline Code of Conduct and [would] be appropriately charged by law enforcement.”