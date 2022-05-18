GBI: Man shot by Rockdale deputies responding to home invasion call

The incident happened on Tuesday.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot by Rockdale County sheriff's deputies responding to a home invasion call on Tuesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on Wednesday.

According to the GBI, the man was life-flighted to Grady Hospital in Atlanta and is in critical but stable condition.

The bureau said that deputies responded to a 911 home invasion call by a woman in Stockbridge who "reported a man was in her home with a gun."

The GBI said the woman did not know the man. When deputies arrived on scene, they said the 20-year-old man was "no longer in the home" and that while searching the home, more 911 calls reporting a man with a gun came in.

The GBI said around 3:45 p.m. deputies found the man "inside of a truck on a private property" in the area, and that he then "got out of the truck with a gun."