x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

GBI: Man shot by Rockdale deputies responding to home invasion call

The incident happened on Tuesday.
Credit: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office
Rockdale County Sheriff's Office patrol car

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot by Rockdale County sheriff's deputies responding to a home invasion call on Tuesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on Wednesday.

According to the GBI, the man was life-flighted to Grady Hospital in Atlanta and is in critical but stable condition.

The bureau said that deputies responded to a 911 home invasion call by a woman in Stockbridge who "reported a man was in her home with a gun."

The GBI said the woman did not know the man. When deputies arrived on scene, they said the 20-year-old man was "no longer in the home" and that while searching the home, more 911 calls reporting a man with a gun came in.

The GBI said around 3:45 p.m. deputies found the man "inside of a truck on a private property" in the area, and that he then "got out of the truck with a gun."

"Deputies shot (the man) and he was life flighted to the hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition," a GBI release said. "The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be turned over to the Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office for review."

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

House to vote on domestic terrorism bill