x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Local News

Deputy struck while investigating crash on I-20

It happened at 3:41 a.m. just before exit 84, the sheriff's office said.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s deputy was struck by a vehicle while investigating a traffic accident on Interstate 20 eastbound Monday morning.

It happened at 3:41 a.m. just before exit 84 near Salem Road, the sheriff's office said. 

The deputy was transported to the hospital for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery, they said. The extent of the injuries was not made available. 

The other vehicle involved stayed on the scene, the sheriff's office said. 

No other injuries were reported. 

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident.

Related Articles