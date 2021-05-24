Deputy struck while investigating crash on I-20

It happened at 3:41 a.m. just before exit 84, the sheriff's office said.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s deputy was struck by a vehicle while investigating a traffic accident on Interstate 20 eastbound Monday morning.

It happened at 3:41 a.m. just before exit 84 near Salem Road, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy was transported to the hospital for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery, they said. The extent of the injuries was not made available.

The other vehicle involved stayed on the scene, the sheriff's office said.

No other injuries were reported.