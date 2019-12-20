ATLANTA — It's a bird, it's a plane...no, it's a Boeing's Atlas V rocket!

If you looked up Friday morning, you may have seen a streak of smoke in the sky from Boeing's Starliner capsule launch. 11Alive's David Brooks captured this dashcam video as he was traveling south on I-75 in Cobb County.

It lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida around 6:36 a.m. eastern time. The launch marks the start of a crucial dress rehearsal for next year's inaugural launch with astronauts.

The rocket is also filled with something unordinary: Christmas treats and presents for the six station residents and a mannequin named Rosie in the commander's seat.

Officials said the takeoff was flawless...until about 30 minutes in.

Boeing reported that the capsule's insertion into orbit was not normal. Officials say controllers are looking at all their options and stress that the capsule is stable, at least for now.

NASA administrator tweeted that the burn they needed for a rendezvous with the space station didn't happen. He added there will be more information at a 9 a.m. Eastern press conference.

