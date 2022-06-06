Crews working fire at Rocky Mountain Pizza, Atlanta Fire Rescue says

Investigators said it was an electric fire.

ATLANTA — Firefighters were called to a popular Atlanta restaurant Monday for reports of smoke.

Atlanta Fire Rescue crews were seen at Rocky Mountain Pizza Company, not far from Georgia Tech's campus. At least three fire engines surrounded 1005 Hemphill Ave. NW Monday evening. Crews were seen in full gear on the roof of the building.

AFR said it was working a fire at the one-story restaurant. Fire officials said when they arrived they saw light smoke coming from the roof.

Firefighters evacuated the building and were able to isolate the flames to the front left corner of the restaurant, authorities said. The restaurant did not suffer any other damage.