Douglas County fire chief placed on leave amid investigation into hiring of fugitive

Daymetrie Williams had been wanted by authorities in Huntsville for two years at the time of his hiring by Douglas County Fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County Fire/EMS said Wednesday that Chief Roderick Jolivette has been placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into hiring practices at the department.

It comes after 11Alive Investigator Kristin Crowley reported last week that the department had hired an active fugitive out of Alabama, who'd been wanted for two years at the time of his hiring.

Jolivette has been the chief of the department since January 2021. Daymetrie Williams was hired a few months later, in May 2021 -- even though the 39-year-old was facing charges of felony theft because of a 2019 arrest.

According to the GBI, the fire department did a background check on Williams, but not until March 18, 2022 -- that's almost a year after Williams was already working for the department.

An open records request also showed Williams was arrested and charged with burglary and theft out of Fulton County in 2004. The charges were dismissed in exchange for $200 restitution and community service.

Additionally, Williams' personnel file showed he was written up twice in the span of a few months in Douglas County after being hired -- on one occasion getting a written reprimand for an "altercation with an employee" and on another probation for "unwanted leering."

Records showed he's been on leave since November from the department but was still getting paid his $46,000 salary.

Jolivette's administrative leave will be paid, the agency said Wednesday in a statement.

That statement said:

“Douglas County Fire/EMS Chief Roderick Jolivette has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the completion of an investigation of the Department’s hiring process.

"Deputy Fire Chief, Dr. Miles Allen will be in command until further notice. We cannot provide any further comments on this personnel matter."

Last week the county provided a short statement saying the county is investigating the allegations and will take appropriate actions that are deemed necessary.