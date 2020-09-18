Man beaten in Clayton County arrest video to speak publicly today

Roderick Walker was released from jail on bond in Fulton County yesterday. He has a press conference with his lawyers scheduled for 11 a.m.

ATLANTA — Roderick Walker, who was beaten by Clayton County deputies in an arrest last week that was caught on video, drawing wide condemnation, will speak publicly this morning after his release from jail yesterday.

Walker's lawyers say he has suffered considerable trauma as a result of the arrest. They secured a signature bond for him after arguing he needed medical treatment the jail facility could not provide.

"He suffered numerous injuries if you watched the video," his attorney Torris Butterfield said. "So right now, we are going to set him up with a neurologist."

Walker's lawyers have a press conference arranged for 11 a.m. 11Alive will stream it here and on our YouTube channel. It will be held at The Cochran Firm in Atlanta.

11Alive's Joe Henke reported earlier this week that Walker's attorney said his client lost a lot of blood in the arrest, and is now battling constant headaches, struggling to see out of his left eye, and possibly has tweaked a previous injury.

One deputy has been fired in the incident. The Clayton County Sheriff's Office identified that deputy on Thursday as Brandon Myers.

Myers could be seen in the video punching Walker in his midsection and around his head during the arrest while another deputy, Dekota Riddick, pinned him down and kept him in a hold around his neck.

At one particularly unsettling moment in the video, Walker could be heard saying, "I'm gonna die, I'm gonna die, I can't breathe."

Walker had previously been released from Clayton County Jail, but was transferred to Fulton County on alleged probation violation charges, including allegedly possessing a firearm by a convicted felon and first-degree cruelty to children.

He still faces battery and felony obstruction charges stemming from the arrest. Butterfield said previously that he hopes "they do the right thing" and drop those charges.

Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley confirmed earlier this week that her office is investigating the incident.