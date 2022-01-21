Roe v. Wade anniversary | 49 years since landmark abortion decision

Advocates say that freedom is at risk like never before while demonstrators are marching for life at the nation’s Capitol.

SAN DIEGO — The 1973 Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade made access to safe and legal abortion a constitutional right. Friday, local community leaders say that freedom is at risk like never before while demonstrators are marching for life at the nation’s Captiol.

"We're out here to support that all babies and all lives matter," said a demonstrator in Washington, D.C.

Thousands of demonstrators marched from the national mall to the Supreme Court in hopes to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision.

"I'm hopeful, of course, that they will make a choice for life that honors the rights of all people," said Erika Steinberg, anti-abortion rights demonstrator in Washington, D.C.

The new conservative court considers the biggest challenge to Roe in decades: the Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks.

Locally, Planned Parenthood of Pacific Southwest held a virtual event to commemorate the anniversary with community leaders.

"This quite possibly can be the last Roe vs Wade that we get to celebrate. If Wade is over turned, many people will not get the abortion they need and forced to get to other states to get basic critical care and many pregnancies could be against their will," said Dr. Antoinette Morengo, Chief Medical Officer for Planned Parenthood of Pacific Southwest.

Roe v Wade advocate Jessy shared her personal story.

"My response is yes it was hard and it never should have been. The hardest part was not the abortion, it was everything in my way getting there," said Jessy.

It’s unclear if the court will go as far as overturning Roe.

"Our most personal medical decision shouldn't be restricted by laws," said Cara Dessert, Chief Executive Officer of the San Diego LGBT Community Center.

"The issue is that women deserve more than abortion as a solution for every problem pregnancy and they need more love than death," said anti-abortion demonstrator, Jennifer Basinger in Washington, D.C.

The Supreme Court's decision, which could determine the future of Roe v Wade, is expected in June.