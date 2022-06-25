Personal stories from reproductive rights advocates, those against abortion | Roe v. Wade SCOTUS decision

Example video title will go here for this video

11Alive asked people from both sides of the aisle to tell us what the SCOTUS decision means to them.

In the series "What it means to you," we talked to people who from both sides of the controversial topic.

The Supreme Court overturned the landmark case Roe v. Wade on Friday, putting abortion rights in the hands of the state; while many planned protests, some rejoiced.

In support of reproductive rights : Individuals who believe in choice

Coco Papy | Community organizer from Savannah

Coco Papy, who was born and raised in Savannah, works as a community organizer and is a self-proclaimed policy nerd. As Deep’s Director of Public Policy and Communications, she works to create progressive policy and legislation.

Deciding to get an abortion wasn't the most challenging part for Papy; instead, it was access.

"Living in the South, I had a very different experience specifically," Papy said. "I would say, around the silence on reproductive health care and then also to like what was actually available and accessible."

She now works with several groups across the state, including serving as a Planned Parenthood Southeast C4 board member and a proud abortion doula.

She believes in the right to a safe, and legal abortion.

"This is often coded as a women's issue," Papy said. "And I feel strongly that if you are a man who has had a partner or a loved one in your life, who has experienced abortion like we also need you in this fight because this impacts you too."

Tamika English | Atlantan and mother

At 16, Tamika English found out she was pregnant. She was excelling in school, had an internship, a study abroad trip planned, and her SAT scores were excellent.

"Once I got up the courage to tell my mom, I was very clear that I didn't want to stop my life," English said. "I had plans and I knew that I wasn't ready to be a mom."

They sought abortion care.

"Friday we made the appointment," English said. "By Wednesday, I was back in school."

English is now 40 years old, married, and has 14-year-old who plans to take up law school and politics. She works as a real estate and insurance agent for a nonprofit.

English said she’s thankful that abortion access was legal, safe and not threatened at the time. She said this decision is a step backward and is worried about the future of abortion care if her daughter ever needed to make that choice.

"I imagine myself having to make trips across state lines or take chances with procedures that aren't necessarily safe or, you know, sterile or, you know, what have you," she said.

English hopes abortion is codified and put into federal law.

Yemi Miller-Tonnet | Reproductive justice organizer

Yemi Miller-Tonnet's first job out of college was working the front desk at a local, independent abortion clinic.

"I came into contact with people every day, from when I say every walk of life, I mean every walk of life," Miller-Tonnet said. "Celebrities, millionaires, down to like people who had to, like, catch three buses to get to the clinic and needed all of the help that they could get to get there."

She said her experience working there showed just how inaccessible abortions were in the state. Aside from Miller-Tonnet's work as an organizer, she's also an abortion doula.

"Whether that's helping them navigate the laws and their timelines and the cost burden of getting an abortion procedure or helping them realize what resources are out there for them," Miller-Tonnet's said.

Access to abortions under Roe wasn't easy, Miller-Tonnet said. She plans to work towards full abortion access for everyone.

"We're at a moment where we can't afford for people to stay home and look at the TV and just be like, ‘Oh, that really sucks’ and turn their head away, right," Miller-Tonnet said. "This is really going to have to be a community effort to make sure we're taking care of each other."