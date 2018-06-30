ROME, Ga. -- Police said two people were hurt after a shooting incident in Rome early Saturday.

Rome Police said a shooting was reported around 1 a.m. outside the Rome YMCA in the 800 block of East 2nd Avenue.

Investigators said they found a white male who was shot during an altercation at that location. They said they also discovered a black male who had been hurt when he was hit by a vehicle which was involved in the same incident.

Both of the injured persons were transported to Floyd Medical Center for treatment in unknown condition. Police said the incident remains under investigation.

© 2018 WXIA