21-year-old, recent college grad found dead in Rome over the weekend, family says

Rome Police said they arrested Brandon Risner on Nov. 12 on a felony murder charge in connection to Aaron Davis' death.

ROME, Ga. — A family is grieving the loss of their loved one after he was found dead in Rome over the weekend.

According to Rome Police, a missing person's investigation began on the night of Nov. 12 after officers discovered an abandoned car in a ditch behind the levee at Heritage Park in Rome, Georgia. Officers were not able to find the driver of the car, and they followed up with family members.

The family of 21-year-old Aaron William Davis, of Cumming, Georgia, told authorities that he had been "overdue in meeting friends in Alabama."

During Rome Police's investigation, signs of foul play were discovered at the last known location Davis had been. Davis' body was discovered off of Tumlin Drive. The police department said he had been identified by his college ID.

"Exact cause of death will be determined at the GBI Crime Lab with the pending autopsy," Rome Police said.

Witnesses at the scene led investigators to identify a suspect in connection to Davis' murder. Rome Police said they arrested Brandon Christopher Risner last Saturday on a felony murder charge. He was taken into custody without incident, Rome Police said.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help raise money for Davis' burial. The fundraiser said Davis had just graduated from college in April, and he had just finished the entrance exam for his Master's program on the last day that had talked with him.

"Most of you have heard by now that our son Aaron was savagely taken from us. We will always love him and miss him. He was the glue in our family dynamic with special ties to each of his siblings and parents. He was loved by his friends. We are still trying to make sense of this tragedy and why this happened. He was always a kid at heart but also so smart and embraced the adulthood that he needed to," the online fundraiser stated.