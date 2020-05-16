Man dies after being ejected from ATV rollover crash in Floyd County

Ronald Rohler, 61, was killed in the accident.

ROME, Ga. — A man was killed Friday in a wreck of an all terrain vehicle off Fouche Gap in Floyd County, authorities said. Another had to be taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

According to the Floyd County Police Department, the driver of the Jeep rock crawler ATV was driving down Wildlife Trail, a residential street off Fouche Gap, around 6:20 p.m. when the vehicle rolled down an embankment.

GSP said the 53-year-old driver of the vehicle was negotiating a left curve of the dirt and gravel driveway when it "began to leave the driveway at a "low angle departure." As it did so, GSP said the vehicle flipped several times, ejecting both the driver and the passenger, Ronald Rohler, 61.

Rohler, GSP said, suffered fatal injuries as a result.

The department asked the Georgia State Patrol to assist in the investigate the wreck "due to family relationship with the driver of the ATV and a member of the police department." The driver, according to police, is the brother of a police commander.

At this point, the crash is still under investigation, but GSP said they do not believe impairment was a factor. No charges are pending at this time.