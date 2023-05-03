51-year-old woman shot, killed in fight outside house in Rome, police say

A 21-year-old is charged with her murder.

ROME, Ga. — A woman is dead and a 21-year-old is charged with murder after a fight led to gunfire outside a house in Rome on Saturday.

Rome Police officers were called to a house just before 11 p.m. on Shadow Brook Drive.

They said there was some sort of altercation between the 51-year-old woman and a man when "other members of the household" got involved and a shot was fired, hitting the woman in the chest. Ellis Geoffery Marrs was charged in connection to her death.

Police only identified the deceased woman as being from Woodstock.

