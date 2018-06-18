ROME, Ga. -- Police are still looking for answers as to what happened to a mother of five who was shot and then taken to the hospital. But know, they also have to find out who broke into her home.

The Rome Police Department said Crystal Vega was shot in the head. Her boyfriend, Nakotah Smith, is being sought as a person of interest. Authorities said he is a known gang member.

Nakota Smith

Family members told 11Alive News Sunday that she had been taken off of life support.

Vega's shooting was reported by an off-duty Floyd County police officer who was working a side job at Floyd County hospital. The person who brought Vega too the hospital said that the victim's boyfriend knocked on her door and told her that Vega shot herself.

Officers went to the scene to investigate. When police entered Vega's apartment, they found a large pool of blood inside the doorway and in the living room. The mom of five delivered her fifth child less than two weeks ago.

Family members said since the incident happened, someone broke into the apartment. Police confirmed the burglary.

Her friends say Vega was desperate to get out of a tortured relationship. They said she was just about to leave when she was killed.

"She was just saying that she was ready to go and leave. Not leave earth leave the situation and now she doesn't get that that option, that choice was taken away from her."

Sunny Kennemore is a friend of Vega and the godmother to her newborn son.

"I've just been lost. A lot of crying, anger, confusion definitely," she said.

The hospital also said that the facility was under "controlled access" Friday night into Saturday morning because of an incident that happened in the community. Read the full statement below provided by Daniel Bevels, the public relations manager for Floyd Medical Center:

“Like most medical facilities, Floyd has a procedure in place that provides for increased security measures anytime we feel they are necessary for the enhanced protection of our patients, guests and employees. That procedure, known as Controlled Access, does not mean that no one is allowed to enter or exit the facility. It simply means that we take extra measures to ensure anyone entering has a legitimate reason to do so. We can confirm that we operated under Control Access protocol from late Friday evening until just after midnight Saturday, but cannot confirm or comment as to the reason for doing so.”

11Alive saw Smith's mother outside of the police station. She said her son is no murderer.

"If he was innocent where is he? Why doesn't he step up. I didn't see him at the hospital ," said Kennemore.

To honor Vega, family members are planning a Vega Day Fundraiser Tuesday at 2005 Flannery Street in Rome. Anyone can come and purchase plates.

There will also be a candlelight vigil Thursday. Friends in Deltona, Fla. will hold a vigil there Sunday and stream it on Facebook Live.

Vega’s family said Smith is the father of two of her children, including the recently born infant who is still in the neonatal intensive care unit. The other children are with relatives.

Vega was an organ donor. She was kept on a ventilator until her organs could be harvested. An online fundraiser has been started for Vega's funeral and her children, which can be found here.

