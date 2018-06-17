ROME, Ga. -- Police are looking for the boyfriend of a woman who was a mother of five who was shot Friday night, and who, according to her family, was removed from life support on Sunday.

Police said Dakota Smith is being sought as a person of interest in connection with the shooting of Crystal Vega.

Vega's shooting was reported by an off-duty Floyd County police officer who was working a side job at Floyd County hospital. He was told Vega had been brought to the hospital by another person, who said Smith told her Vega had shot herself.

When police entered Vega's apartment, they found a large pool of blood inside the doorway and elsewhere. Vega is the mother of an undetermined number of children who were present at the time of the shooting.

Smith is only wanted as a person of interest, police said, because no weapon has been recovered in connection with the crime.

Nakota Smith

Vega’s fifth child, who arrived only two days ago, is in a neonatal intensive care unit. Vega's oldest child is 12.

Vega’s family said Smith is the father of two of her children, a six-month-old and the recently born infant. Vega was an organ donor. She was kept on a ventilator until her organs could be harvested.

Her family said she and Smith had been together for about six years.

An online fundraiser has been started for Vega's funeral and her children, which can be found here.

