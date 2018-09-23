Rome Police were investigating multiple shootings early Sunday morning that left one person dead and three others wounded.

According to Captain Roy Willingham, it all started when a 911 call was received at about 4:20 a.m. about possible gunshots in the area of North Broad Street and Church Street.

While en route, officers noticed a silver Jeep speeding into Floyd Medical Center. When checking that out, they found that there were people inside the Jeep who had been shot, and found they had been at a parking lot in the 500 block of Calhoun Avenue near the old bank building. In addition, officers learned another person may have been shot in the same area.

The two inside the Jeep were identified as Evanda Spivey and Sammy Riles. They told investigators they were both running away when they were shot. They both were treated and released.

At the Calhoun Avenue address, officers found an unresponsive black male with multiple gunshot wounds. He had two semi-automatic pistols on the ground next to him. Officers later identified him as Tamaine Deshaun McKnight. Investigators said they also located multiple shell casings in the parking lot at that location. McKnight was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dispatchers also indicated that another shooting victim could be found at an address on Atteiram Drive. Officers found Ladory Robinson there, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators said no charges had been immediately filed in the case. It remains under investigation.

