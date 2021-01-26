Explosive 'boom' noise heard in parts of northwest Georgia, 911 center says

Though residents apparently called the 911 center and first responders have investigated, no source of the noise has been discovered.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — An explosive booming noise has people up in northwest Georgia scratching their heads - including 911 operators.

On Facebook, Floyd County E-911 reported that the county call center received multiple calls regarding "some type of loud boom or explosion" in the area of Lindale Mill.

The agency also added that it received calls from the Jamestown, Twickenham, Hampton East, Eden Valley, Maple, Darlington and Saddle Mountain areas as well as the Zaxby's on Turner McCall.

Some reports suggested the noise shook their homes and windows. However, units who responded to these calls have yet to suggest what exactly may have caused the noise - or noises.

Since sharing the message around 7 p.m., the 911 center's post has received over 100 comments from people who either heard and felt the noise or wanted to take a guess at what may have caused it.

At this point, however, it seems an earthquake is out of the question. United States Geological Survey (USGS) maps show no recent earthquake activity - in that area or anywhere in Georgia - in recent days.