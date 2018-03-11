ROME, Ga. -- Retired Rome Deputy Police Chief Lonzo Roberson passed away on Friday afternoon with his family by his side.

Roberson began his career in the Rome department in August 1972 and rose through the ranks before retiring in December 2012. After his retirement, Roberson returned to the department in 2016 to become interim chief of police.

Deputy Chief Roberson certainly instilled public service in the members of his family. One of Roberson's sons is Major Dave Roberson with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office. Another son, Division Chief Brad Roberson, serves the community with the Rome-Floyd County Fire Department.

