Rome student charged for having loaded gun in backpack, police say

ROME, Ga. — A Rome student is facing serious charges after allegedly being caught at school with a stolen gun, officials said.
It appears it happened at Rome High School on Oct.19. Rome City Schools said in a statement that the district had received several inquiries about the incident.
According to the Rome Police Department, a student reported to a school resource officer that another student had a firearm. When the student was escorted to the office, a loaded pistol was found in the student's backpack, according to police.
Officers said the gun was reported stolen from a car off of 2nd Avenue.
The student was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm on the school campus.
In a statement from the district, school officials said "the safety and security of our students, faculty and staff is our number one concern and we will continue to assess all safety and security concerns."