Rome student charged for having loaded gun in backpack, police say

ROME, Ga. — A Rome student is facing serious charges after allegedly being caught at school with a stolen gun, officials said.

It appears it happened at Rome High School on Oct.19. Rome City Schools said in a statement that the district had received several inquiries about the incident.

According to the Rome Police Department, a student reported to a school resource officer that another student had a firearm. When the student was escorted to the office, a loaded pistol was found in the student's backpack, according to police.

Officers said the gun was reported stolen from a car off of 2nd Avenue.

The student was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm on the school campus.